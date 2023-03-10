Left Menu

Health advisory issued as temperature soars in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:52 IST
Health advisory issued as temperature soars in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Friday issued a health advisory with temperatures soaring in the southern state for the past few days due to the onset of summer.

Asking people to exercise great caution, the Kerala health department issued a heat advisory to prevent incidents of dehydration, diarrhea, sunstroke, and other diseases from spreading.

The State Health Department's move came a day after a heat index report from the KSDMA showed extreme 'feels like temperature' in many parts of Kerala.

Talking to the mediapersons here, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has already put out a detailed advisory about the precautions people should take.

''It is summer, and no one should wait to feel thirsty to drink water. Drink water during regular intervals and avoid getting into direct sunlight between 11 AM and 3 PM,'' the Minister said.

She said the KSDMA has banned all outside work between these hours and said people with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children should take extra caution and should avoid getting into the direct sunlight.

George said there are reports of some cases of influenza and chicken pox increasing in the State. Adding more woes to the government, 11 cases of Cholera, a waterborne disease, have been reported in Malappuram district.

''There are 11 cholera cases reported in Malappuram. When the health department conducted an inspection, they found out that some hotels in the area have been releasing their sewage into the river and those who collected water from the river downstream were affected,'' George said.

She said there is a steady increase in the atmospheric temperature, and it can lead to dehydration very fast.

''One can collapse very fast. If someone is feeling uneasy it is important to take immediate medical care,'' the Minister added.

A heat index report from the KSDMA on Thursday has shown extreme 'feels like temperature' in many parts of Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023