Regional workshop on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan concludes in Kochi

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) is a transformative approach that enables integrated planning and synchronised implementation for multi-modal and last-mile connectivity across the country, said Sumita Dawra, an official of the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry, on Saturday.

Dawra, the Special Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the ministry, said states should get inspired by each others' activities.

She was addressing the press on the sidelines of a two-day regional workshop for the South Zone on PM Gati Shakti (PMGS) NMP which concluded on Saturday.

The workshop was aimed at demonstrating the best practices in connection with the PM Gati Shakti Scheme.

''The states should get inspired by each others' activities and learn from each other,'' a release issued by the ministry quoted Dawra as saying.

She also mentioned the need to map freight flows in order to have a demand-driven approach to logistics efficiency for the next five-ten years, attracting private investments in the sector and involving start-ups for solutions.

The workshop saw various states and union territories presenting an overview of their logistics policy and mentioning their focus points.

Tamil Nadu emphasised reducing the cost of logistics for export-import as well as domestic trade in the state. It is expected to be reduced by 5 to 6 per cent.

Karnataka focused on improving its performance in logistics and Andhra Pradesh highlighted its objective to address infrastructure gaps in logistics and supply chain.

Telangana underlined its objective of developing a robust logistics ecosystem through MMLPs, dry ports, cold storages, etc.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands' focus was on reducing logistics cost by enhancing efficiency of multimodal connectivity.

Kerala, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu also participated in the workshop.

The ministry said the vision of the NLP is to develop a technologically enabled, integrated, cost-efficient, resilient, sustainable and trusted logistics ecosystem in the country for accelerated and inclusive growth.

A demonstration of best use cases in using the NMP was made by central ministries on the first day of the workshop on Friday. Discussions on the NLP, state logistics policies and city logistics plan were held on Saturday.

The Cochin Port Authority presented a plan for augmenting port connectivity and multimodality through PMGS, followed by a panel discussion with four major ports of Cochin, Kamarajar, Vishakhapatnam and New Mangalore.

