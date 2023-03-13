Left Menu

Welspun One Logistics Parks launches second fund of Rs 2,000 crore

Owing to the favourable policy changes, this asset class has drawn significant interest of national investors, said Balkrishan Goenka, chairman of the Welspun group.He also claimed that Welspun One is the only warehousing platform to permit domestic capital to be invested only in the domestic warehousing sector.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 13:35 IST
Welspun One Logistics Parks launches second fund of Rs 2,000 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Welspun One Logistics Parks, an integrated fund and development management platform focused on warehousing and industrial realty, on Monday launched its second fund of Rs 2,000 crore, including a green shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

Welspun launched the first fund in early 2021 and had got capital commitments worth Rs 500 crore from high net-worth investors and family offices and the capital was invested in companies, aggregating to 6.5 million squre feet and it expects to deliver 50 per cent of the portfolio by mid-2023, the company said in a statement.

It said the second fund has the largest development plan of 8-12 million square feet across tier 1 & 2 cities and also in-city projects in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The warehousing industry is now a fully integrated priority sector. Owing to the favourable policy changes, this asset class has drawn significant interest of national investors, said Balkrishan Goenka, chairman of the Welspun group.

He also claimed that Welspun One is the only warehousing platform to permit domestic capital to be invested only in the domestic warehousing sector. Given this Welspun One will continue to develop grade-A warehouses across the country.

Anshul Singhal, managing director of Welspun One Logistics Parks, said the logistics space has already attracted USD 5-6 billion of foreign institutional capital so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023