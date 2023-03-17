Left Menu

G Krishnakumar takes over as BPCL chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:52 IST
G Krishnakumar has taken over as the new chairman and managing director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the company said on Friday.

Krishnakumar, an electrical and electronics engineer from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli and a postgraduate in finance management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, was executive director in the company before his elevation.

Government headhunter, the Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) had, in December last year, picked up Krishnakumar over company's Director (Finance) Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Director (Refineries) S Khanna, and Director (Marketing) Sukhmal Kumar Jain.

A company statement said Krishnakumar has taken over as the chairman and managing director of the company.

''He is an avid quizzer and a voracious reader. He is also a passionate cricket fan and a golfer,'' it said.

Krishnakumar replaces Arun Kumar Singh, who retired as chairman in October 2022. Post that, Gupta was holding additional charge of the chairman.

Krishnakumar will hold the position of chairman and managing director till April 2025 or until any further notice, whichever is earlier, according to an official order.

