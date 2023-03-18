Punjab CM inaugurates railway overbridge in Amritsar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday threw open the new railway overbridge at Vallah that aims to decongest traffic and facilitate pilgrims visiting the city.

''This is a historic initiative that will help decongest traffic in the historic city to benefit residents, devotees and commuters,'' Mann said while dedicating the project to the people.

This is a ''humble initiative by the state government'' to give a fillip to the holy city's development, Mann added. According to the Punjab chief minister, lakhs of devotees pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath, among others, daily and this project will facilitate their movement in and out of the city.

About Rs 33 crore was spent on the ambitious project on the Railways' Amritsar-Sahnewal section. The project has come up in collaboration with the Centre, Mann said, adding that the Amritsar Improvement Trust spent Rs 18.83 crore while the Railways' share was pegged at Rs 14.12 crore. Of the total amount, Rs 6.64 crore is still pending from the Railways, he added.

