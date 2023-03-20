Doctors protesting against Rajasthan govt's Right to Health Bill clash with police in Jaipur

A minor clash broke out between police and agitating doctors from private health care centres during a protest rally here, officials said on Monday. The doctors were marching to the state assembly to demand withdrawal of the Rajasthan government's proposed Right to Health Bill. The police resorted to using mild force after the protesting doctors tried to jump the barricades after their march was stopped near the Statue Circle, the officials said. Later, they staged a 'dharna' at the spot where senior police officials met and tried to pacify them.

After some time, a delegation of five doctors was called to the assembly to hold talks with the government. ''Our demand was to meet the chief minister but the health minister met us in the assembly. We apprised him of our demand to withdraw the bill. Our agitation will continue,'' said Dr Vijay Kapoor, secretary of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Society.

Rajasthan's proposed Right to Health Bill seeks to give residents the right to avail themselves of free health care from hospitals, clinics and laboratories, including private establishments.

Kapoor said, ''We are against this bill because it will give bureaucratic control on private hospitals. We are already giving free medical services to patients under government schemes and, in such a situation, there is absolutely no need for this bill. ''It is only aimed at increasing the inspector-raj on hospitals and that is not acceptable.'' Doctors running hospitals, clinics and nursing homes are taking part in the agitation, he added. Medical services at private hospitals and nursing homes have been affected since Sunday after the doctors went on a strike against the proposed bill.

Another doctor said the bill would put extra burden on private hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)