Left Menu

Indian carriers to report USD 1.6-1.8 billion consolidated loss in FY24: CAPA

Indian airlines are projected to record a consolidated loss of USD 1.6-1.8 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Monday.The full-service carriers are expected to incur a loss of USD 1.1-1.2 billion.According to CAPA Indias forecast for 2023-24, Indian airlines are estimated to have a net induction of 132 planes next fiscal and will take the total fleet of all carriers to around 816 aircraft.An increase in ATF prices would put pressure on costs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:46 IST
Indian carriers to report USD 1.6-1.8 billion consolidated loss in FY24: CAPA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian airlines are projected to record a consolidated loss of USD 1.6-1.8 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Monday.

The full-service carriers are expected to incur a loss of USD 1.1-1.2 billion.

According to CAPA India's forecast for 2023-24, Indian airlines are estimated to have a net induction of 132 planes next fiscal and will take the total fleet of all carriers to around 816 aircraft.

An increase in ATF prices would put pressure on costs. Also, there could be a decline in yields as a result of significant capacity addition, it added.

''Domestic and international air traffic are expected to be in the range of ''160+ million and 72-75 million in FY2024, respectively, with both increasing 20 per cent or more y-o-y,'' it said. In the next fiscal, Indian airlines are expected to see a net addition of 132 planes and the total fleet size is projected to be 816. For this financial year, the fleet size is estimated at 684, including those aircraft on the ground.

CAPA India also said that more than 100 planes of various Indian carriers are on the ground due to supply chain and non-supply chain issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023