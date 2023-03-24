Hong Kong firefighters battle warehouse blaze in densely packed Kowloon

Hong Kong firefighters battled to control a blaze at a warehouse in the city's bustling Kowloon district on Friday, with smoke billowing out from windows and engulfing the white square building.

Authorities said no casualties have been reported so far as they upgraded the fire to Number 3 from Number 1 at 2 p.m. (0600 GMT). Number 5 is the highest rating, followed by a Disaster Alert.

Cable Television said two nearby schools needed to be evacuated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)