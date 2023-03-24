Left Menu

Meghalaya paid Rs 250 crore to project consultants in five years: CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-03-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 23:50 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said his government has spent Rs 250 crore to pay various consultants for the implementation of projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in the state.

The government has appointed 161 consultants mandated for the implementation of the various externally aided projects (EAPs) and activities of the different ministries in the state, he said.

''The projects from different ministries from the Centre -- PMGSY, smart city project and other department works have mandated that consultants have to be appointed. It is not an option, it is compulsory,'' he stated.

''Even for the externally aided projects that are going on, it is mandated that there should be a consultant for different activities that are to be conducted in different departments,'' he said.

The expenditure is coming from the EAPs and not from the government's revenue, he said.

