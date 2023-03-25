Left Menu

At least two dead, more injured in Texas train incident

Police in the city of Uvalde reported on Twitter that U.S. Highway 90 would be closed for several hours "due to numerous undocumented immigrants injured inside of a train." Two people were dead, five helicopters had evacuated patients from the scene, and numerous ambulances responded, an Uvalde spokesperson said, citing Mayor Don McLaughlin.

Updated: 25-03-2023 05:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 05:29 IST
At least two people were killed and multiple others, including suspected undocumented immigrants, were injured on Friday in some type of incident involving a train in south Texas, officials said. Police in the city of Uvalde reported on Twitter that U.S. Highway 90 would be closed for several hours "due to numerous undocumented immigrants injured inside of a train."

Two people were dead, five helicopters had evacuated patients from the scene, and numerous ambulances responded, an Uvalde spokesperson said, citing Mayor Don McLaughlin. At least 17 migrants were involved, the spokesperson said. The Uvalde News-Leader newspaper, citing Uvalde County sheriff Ruben Nolasco, reported 12 migrants were discovered on a train east of Uvalde near the town of Knippa, and that two of the migrants were dead.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

