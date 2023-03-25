Left Menu

Bhupender Yadav launches project to boost climate resilience of Aravallis, combat desertification

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 18:54 IST
Bhupender Yadav launches project to boost climate resilience of Aravallis, combat desertification
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday launched a major initiative to make green the 5-km buffer area around the Aravalli hill range to prevent eastward expansion of the Thar desert and land degradation.

One of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, the Aravallis span 700 km, from Gujarat to Delhi through Rajasthan and Haryana, and act as a natural barrier to check the spread of the Thar desert to the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Addressing a function organised to celebrate the International Day of Forests at Tikli village in Haryana, Yadav said the project will increase the green cover and biodiversity of the Aravallis, and also improve soil fertility, water availability and climate resilience of the region.

He said it will provide employment opportunities to local communities.

The minister said the project will contribute to India's commitments under three major international conventions — the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, the Convention on Biological Diversity and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Yadav also unveiled the 'National Action Plan to Combat Desertification and Land Degradation Through Forestry Interventions'.

The Aravalli Green Wall Project is part of the Environment Ministry's vision to create green corridors across the country to combat land degradation and desertification. The project will be implemented in all the four Aravalli range states and will involve planting native species of trees and shrubs on scrubland, wasteland and degraded forest land, along with rejuvenating and restoring water bodies such as ponds, lakes and streams.

The ministry said the project aims to improve the ecological health of the Aravalli range, prevent eastward expansion of the Thar desert and reduce land degradation.

The green wall will help in carbon sequestration and mitigating climate change. It will provide habitat for wildlife, improve water quality and quantity, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023