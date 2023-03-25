Left Menu

NASA's HiRISE camera captures bizarre landforms in Mars' Gorgonum Basin

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-03-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:59 IST
NASA's HiRISE camera captures bizarre landforms in Mars' Gorgonum Basin
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

This image from NASA's HiRISE, a camera onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, shows bizarre landforms in Gorgonum Basin, one of several large basins within the Terra Sirenum region of Mars. It was captured in 2016 when MRO was flying at an altitude of 253 km.

Terra Sirenum is home to a number of geologic features and is believed to have contained an ancient lake, with channels draining into the lake from the sides. Once sediments are deposited, they undergo varying degrees of hardening before being eroded by the wind. The bedrock that is more hardened or resistant will remain as elevated topography after the weaker materials are eroded, perhaps inverting the original forms.

According to NASA, the sediments we observe from orbit may have been altered by the water present in the lake, ultimately leading to the formation of clays. This lake, which was situated in the area, was drained by Ma’adim Vallis, a system of channels that emptied into Gusev Crater, where NASA's Spirit rover landed.

The University of Arizona operates the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, or HiRISE - the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet. Designed to capture high-resolution images of the Martian surface with unprecedented detail, HiRISE has captured a wealth of images to help scientists better understand the Red Planet.

The HiRISE camera operates in visible wavelengths, the same as human eyes, and also makes observations at near-infrared wavelengths. It can see features as small as a kitchen table.

In addition to the HiRISE camera, NASA's MRO also carries several other instruments, including spectrometers and radar instruments, which are used to study the planet's composition and subsurface structure.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023