Max temp settles at 29.3 deg C in Delhi

Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 29.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 38 per cent and 84 per cent, it said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 31 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)