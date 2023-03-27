Left Menu

Max temp settles at 29.3 deg C in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:56 IST
Max temp settles at 29.3 deg C in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 29.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 38 per cent and 84 per cent, it said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 31 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023