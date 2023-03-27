J'khand cabinet's nod to procure 244 new buses for Ranchi city

The Jharkhand government has decided to procure 244 new buses, including electric ones, for public transport in Ranchi city, an official said on Monday.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, ''An amount of Rs 605 crore was approved for urban bus operation in Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) area on a PPP mode for 10 years. As many as 244 buses will be procured, including 220 non-AC diesel buses and 24 AC electric buses.'' Altogether 44 agendas that were brought before the cabinet were approved on Monday, the official said.

The council of ministers also gave nod to an amendment of the Jharkhand Building Bylaws 2016, making it mandatory to ensure common telecom infrastructure in buildings.

In a bid to provide health services to animals, 236 mobile veterinary ambulatory clinics (MVACs) will be procured.

An amount of Rs 84 crore was also approved by the cabinet to expand internet services in three districts of Simdega, Khunti and Dumka under Network Infrastructure Development (NID) on a pilot basis.

The government also decided to install automatic rain gauge systems in 1,633 panchayats of 263 blocks in Jharkhand. The cabinet approved Rs 47.90 crore for the project.

