HIV genomes hide behind certain WBCs, could provide therapy target: Study

Scientists have reported new evidence of the possibility of finding HIV genomes in circulating white blood cells (WBCs) called monocytes, thereby, identifying another of the places where therapy could be targeted.

These monocytes, which are short-lived circulating immune cells that engulf and destroy viruses, bacteria and other foreign cells, were found to be capable of infecting the neighbouring cells.

''Our results suggest we should continue research efforts to understand their role in this disease,'' says Janice Clements, professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, US, which led the study.

The team of scientists performed the study on HIV-infected blood samples from men and women on long-term suppressive therapy, they said in the study published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

Current antiretroviral drugs, according to the study, can successfully suppress HIV to nearly undetectable levels, but have not resulted in total eradication of the virus.

It is known that HIV stashes its genomes in the CD4+ type of immune T-cells.

''To eradicate HIV, the goal is to find biomarkers for cells that harbour the HIV genome and eliminate those cells,'' says Rebecca Veenhuis, assistant professor at the School.

The scientists obtained blood samples from 10 men with HIV between 2018 and 2022, who were all on standard antiviral medication.

The researchers extracted blood cells from the samples and grew the cells in the laboratory. Typically, monocytes, transforming quickly within three days into macrophages, produce monocyte-derived macrophages.

All 10 men had detectable HIV DNA in their monocytes-turned-macrophages, but at levels 10 times lower than those found in the men's CD4+ T cells, the well-established HIV reservoir.

The scientists then used an experimental assay to detect intact HIV genomes in monocytes in blood samples obtained from another group of 30 people, 8 men from previous group and 22 women, on standard antiretroviral therapy.

They found HIV DNA in the CD4+ T cells and in monocytes of all 30 participants.

Following this, they isolated the HIV produced by infected monocytes from half the participants. The infectiousness of the virus thereof was tested and found that the virus was able to infect CD4+ T-cells.

Three of the participants had their blood examined several times over the four-year study period, and each time, the scientists found HIV DNA and infectious virus produced by their monocyte-derived macrophages.

''These results suggest that monocytes may be a stable reservoir of HIV,'' said Clements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)