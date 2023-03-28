Centre has received proposal from Maharashtra govt for renaming of Mumbai Central Terminus

Left Menu

The Centre has received a proposal from the Maharashtra government for the renaming of Mumbai Central Terminus after Nana Shankarsheth, but no decision has been taken on it yet, the Lok Sabha was informed.Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the decision in such matters is taken after due consideration of the recommendation of various government agencies and other relevant factors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:03 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the decision in such matters is taken after due consideration of the recommendation of various government agencies and other relevant factors. ''...a proposal along with recommendation of the government of Maharashtra for renaming of Mumbai Central Terminus as Nana Shankarsheth Mumbai Central Terminus was received. Decision in such matters is taken after due consideration of the recommendation of various government agencies and other relevant factors,'' he said replying to a written question.

The minister said the central government has not received any representation from the Namdar Jagannath (Nana) Shankarsheth Pratishthan, Mumbai in this regard.

Nana Shankarsheth, a 19th century Thane-born philanthropist and educationist, is known for the key role he played in the development of Mumbai.

The Union Home Ministry gives its consent to the change of name of any place or station after taking no-objections from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and Survey of India, officials said.

These organisations have to confirm that there is no such town or village in their records with a name similar to the proposed name.

The renaming of a state requires amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament. For changing the name of a village or town or station needs an executive order, the officials said.

