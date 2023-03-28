Left Menu

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 31.6 degrees Celsius

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 16.7 degrees, a notch below the seasons average.

Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 31.6 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 40 per cent and 75 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature in the morning had settled at 15.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The high of 31.6 degrees Celsius is normal for the season.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 16.7 degrees, a notch below the season's average. Delhi's air quality stood in the 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 148 at 8 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

