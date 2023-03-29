HM Amit Shah to visit Mizoram on April 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a day-long visit to Mizoram on April 1 during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, officials said.

Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and the integrated command and control centre under the smart city limited.

The home minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of Zorinpui- Longmasu section of the National Highway 502A, sources said.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the construction of two sections of the Aizawl bypass (package 1 and package 2) and the construction of Laldenga centre.

