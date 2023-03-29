Left Menu

Delhi govt approves Rs 39 cr for maintenance of roads in north, south Delhi

Under the projects, stretches from Andheria Mor to NH-48 on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road and Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra flyover to Burari flyover on Outer Ring Road in north Delhi will get a facelift.Under the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make the roads of Delhi beautiful, safe and world-class, the government is working in mission mode to strengthen the roads of Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:36 IST
The Delhi government has approved projects worth Rs 39.16 crore for beautification of two main road stretches, one of them on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road, said an official statement on Wednesday. Under the projects, stretches from Andheria Mor to NH-48 on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road and Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra flyover to Burari flyover on Outer Ring Road in north Delhi will get a facelift.

''Under the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make the roads of Delhi beautiful, safe and world-class, the government is working in mission mode to strengthen the roads of Delhi. To make the roads of Delhi world-class, the government is getting the assessment of roads done by experts and preparing a blueprint for them,'' Public Works Department Minister Atishi said in a statement.

She said she has directed officials to follow global standards of street design and ensure compliance with all safety and security measures during the maintenance work.

The minister said that the Delhi government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the two city roads, which were constructed a long ago and have suffered a deterioration in their quality causing hassles to the commuters.

An assessment of these roads has been conducted by IIT-Roorkee, according to the statement.

The beautification work will involve maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of kerbstones/railings, plantation on central verges and roadside, and maintenance of street-lights, read the statement.

