Himachal Pradesh budget for 2023-24 passed

Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the annual budget for 2023-24 and the related Appropriation Bill, authorising the government to spend Rs 5,66,83.69 crore from the consolidated fund. The budget, presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 17, focused on making HP a green state, with emphasis on health, education, road construction, building of social sector infrastructure, and improving the financial position of the state. The demands with respect to the public works department and Jal Shakti, health, and education department were discussed and voted on while the remaining demands were passed without discussion as the Speaker applied guillotine. A budget reflects a revenue deficit of Rs 4,704 crore, while the estimated fiscal deficit is Rs 9,900 crore, which is 4.61 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product. Out of every 100 Rupees spent, Rs 26 will be spent on salary, Rs 16 on pension, Rs 10 on interest payment, Rs 10 on loan repayment, Rs 9 on grants to autonomous institutions, and Rs 29 on other activities including capital works. Major announcements in the budget included Rs 1,500 per month to 2.31 lakh women, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, benefitting 1.36 lakh employees, and subsidies for promoting solar energy and other green initiatives.

