Left Menu

G20 science advisers meeting concludes in Uttarakhand

The three-day G-20 Chief Science Advisers Roundtable first meeting came to a close here on Thursday with the participating countries taking a pledge to implement valuable ideas that emerged from the deliberations. The concept paper of the roundtable will be refined in the light of suggestions made by the participating nations during the three-day deliberations, principal scientific adviser to the government of India Ajay Kumar Sood said.

PTI | Ramnagar | Updated: 30-03-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 23:03 IST
G20 science advisers meeting concludes in Uttarakhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The three-day G-20 Chief Science Advisers Roundtable first meeting came to a close here on Thursday with the participating countries taking a pledge to implement valuable ideas that emerged from the deliberations. The concept paper of the roundtable will be refined in the light of suggestions made by the participating nations during the three-day deliberations, principal scientific adviser to the government of India Ajay Kumar Sood said. Eighteen countries participated in the deliberations, barring Indonesia and Argentina. Before the conclusion of the meeting, the delegates went for a guided safari to the Corbett Tiger Reserve on Thursday. Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat said the meeting went off well due to close coordination between different departments, including police, electricity, PWD and forest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023