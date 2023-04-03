Symphony Environmental India offers revolutionary solution to make plastics biodegradable!

• The d2w biodegradable technology by Symphony Environmental creates a giant turning point in the plastics industry with its environment-friendly additives that makes plastics biodegradable. New Delhi, 3rd April 2023: Symphony Environmental Technologies, a UK headquartered company, invented a ground-breaking and scientifically proven d2w additive technology that makes plastics 100% biodegradable. Offering a futuristic and globally trusted solution to one of the world's most severe environmental problems of non-biodegradable plastic waste, Symphony Environmental's d2w additive can be used in plastics manufacturing to convert end-of-life plastics to nothing more than a soil component that is naturally bio-assimilated by bacteria and fungi. This novel innovation is a paradigm shift, making plastics behave green like any other biodegradable substance on the planet. The d2w technology has been studied for over 25 years and has passed heavy metal analysis and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) eco-toxicity tests.

When the environment is globally getting effected by plastics being released into open environment, landfills or oceans, where they stay for decades without degrading into the soil, the d2w technology by visionary scientists of Symphony Environmental is a game changer for the future of plastic use globally. This remarkable invention is a sought-after solution to the global plastic waste problem. Instead of being recycled, if the end-of-life plastics reach landfills or oceans, they are intrinsically converted to CO2, water and biomass through natural microbial action in a span of 17 to 22 months. Several countries in the Middle East have already legislated to manufacture biodegradable plastic with such additives mandatory. With the invention of d2w technology, Symphony Environmental empowers governments, producers and brand owners to rethink the future of plastics by entering a new era of how plastics will be used and manufactured globally. As per the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report, about 85% of plastics turn into unregulated waste reaching oceans and landfills, and only 10% of plastics ever produced globally have ever been recycled. While the reduce, reuse, recycle (RRR) is quite often claimed to be one of the most effective mantras to solve the problem, it is not a solution. Also, compared to paper bags or products made from paper, there is 70% more environmental pollution than plastic alternatives. Many regulators worldwide could only see a way by banning single-use-plastics, though it undermines the applications of plastics, was then considered in environmental interest. The d2w technology now fundamentally changes everything in how plastics are viewed, produced and used in the future. Symphony plastics sees things differently. The vision goes beyond the status quo and provides a solution without wasting resources on constructing recycling stations, industrial composting sites, banning certain plastics, or even causing deforestation by encouraging paper use. Speaking on the scientifically proven d2w bio-degradable formulation, Sunil Panwar, CEO of Symphony Environmental India, said, "We wanted to find a solution for the plastic packaging materials which doesn't require banning of plastics and doesn't put our valuable resources under stress. When plastics are a major environmental concern, at Symphony Environmental, we strived to find an innovative and economical solution that works for the businesses, consumers and the environment the most economic, safe & sustainable way. Our approach involves redesigning of the consumer plastic packaging materials, where after the end of usage life packaging material will biodegrade itself both in land and in water without adversely impacting the environment. When India seeks a solution, we are happily here with one." The d2w technology is world's most advanced process, which passes the American, British, UAE, French and Saudi standards for testing biodegradable plastics. Several global laboratories in the world including those in America, the United Kingdom and Spain, conclude that our pathbreaking d2w additive changes the molecular structure in the biodegradation process than simply fragmenting the material, which is then naturally bio-assimilated by microbes in the soil, thereby leaving no heavy metals or eco-toxicity behind post the biodegradation process. d2w is currently the most forward-looking and absolute way to an environmentally responsible solution for plastic products, films, or molded packaging needs. The d2w technology is thoroughly researched, tested, and adopted globally, is now being offered to plastic manufacturers in India. It can be used in both food and non-food applications. It does not change the mechanical and opaque properties of the packaging material during its usage life. It is suitable for multiple applications in LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, BOPP, PP Films, PP Raffia, Injection Molded, Blow Molded, Thermoformed (PP) products. Products like carrier bags, bin liners, aprons, gloves, plastic films, wrappers, bubble wraps, shrink films, mulch films, woven sacks, thin-walled containers, caps & closures, all kind of PE & PP based flexible and rigid packaging is possible with a d2w additives. Symphony Environmental India offers free technical support for all the d2w and d2p range of products to the manufacturers and customers. Symphony Environmental's endeavor is to transfer valuable carbon material back to the ecosystem via natural ecological processes such as vegetation and micro-organisms.

Prime stages of biodegradation through d2w technology and its benefits: 1. Plastics are made sustainable by ensuring 100% biodegradation of the packaging material after the usage life ends.

2. This is done by adding 1% d2w (weight wise) in the form of a masterbatch at the time of manufacturing.

3. The product behaves like conventional plastic during its intended service life.

4. The product has 100% recyclable property after adding d2w.

5. After its service life, the bag or packaging may get recycled or end up in an open environment.

6. The d2w then takes effect, and the product begins to biodegrade in the presence of oxygen, sunlight (UV) & ambient heat.

7. The product will biodegrade in a continuous and irreversible process, leaving nothing but carbon dioxide, water, and biomass behind.

With commercially available technology, Symphony Environmental India has network of distributors covering most of India. Distributors have stocks available to deliver to the manufacturers of plastic packaging materials in a short period of time.

About Symphony Environmental Symphony Environmental India offers a wide range of global plastic products and environmental technologies. Having an international presence, its innovative solutions are here for the world to benefit from. In particular, the company is a world leader in developing and marketing controlled-life plastic and sells both pro-degradant additives and protective plastic technologies through a growing network of distributors in India.

