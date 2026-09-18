Top NATO commander joins briefing on review of US defence engagement in Europe

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 23:24 IST
Top NATO commander joins briefing on review of US defence engagement in Europe

‌NATO's top commander, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, took part in a virtual briefing on Friday for Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby on potential approaches to a review of US troop deployments in Europe.

US Defense ‌Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a review in June of America's troop deployments in Europe and ‌threatened to withhold some US dues to NATO if "free riding" allies did not meet their defence spending commitments. Grynkewich took part in Friday's meeting in his capacity as head of the US European Command "as Europe continues to take more and more ⁠responsibility ​for its defence, and ⁠as the Alliance continues to strengthen and transition to 'NATO 3.0'", a NATO spokesperson said.

A document seen by Reuters shows the ⁠review will create at least four sets of options for Hegseth, with Friday's briefing contributing to shaping the possibilities ​on the table. Hegseth told defence ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels in June that ⁠the review would last up to six months and include consultations with Congress, which has legislated a minimum number of US ⁠forces ​in Europe.

While he did not explicitly say the review could result in reductions of the 80,000 US troops deployed to Europe, he stressed the goal would be to prompt the ⁠continent to do more while ensuring the US military would be able to meet its global commitments. Hegseth ⁠also slammed allies who ⁠did not support the US during the Iran war, after some denied Washington basing and overflight rights for war-related activities, and said the review would ‌ensure these ‌rights were assured.

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