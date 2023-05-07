Science News Roundup: Lawmaker and head of NSF warn of delays to funding U.S. tech research

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Lawmaker and head of NSF warn of delays to funding U.S. tech research

Silicon Valley's U.S. Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and the director of the National Science Foundation (NSF) warned on Friday against delays to funding for U.S. research in the face of surging technology investment by rivals such as China. While the CHIPS and Science Act authorized the NSF's budget of $81 billion over five years, which could double the annual budget by 2027, the foundation's director, Sethuraman Panchanathan, told Reuters he was concerned the funding could get delayed.

