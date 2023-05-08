Left Menu

Cold snap brings early snow, high wind to Australia's southeast

The cold front across the southeast began over the weekend with temperatures plunging well below the average for the month, according to the weather bureau, which forecast morning frosts would linger until early Wednesday. The capital, Canberra, was dusted with snow on Sunday although it quickly turned to slush as temperatures rose through the day, according to videos shared on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 09:22 IST
Cold snap brings early snow, high wind to Australia's southeast

Winter has come early to Australia with a cold front bringing high winds, snow and hail to the southeast in a cold snap the weather bureau says could last until the middle of the week. Snow fell in Oberon, about 120 km (75 miles) west of Sydney, on Monday, as the weather bureau warned sheep farmers across the southeast and in alpine areas that their animals exposed to the cold wet conditions could die.

"I didn't expect it to be this thick," Oberon resident Wendy Stanton said of the snow. "It sort of started early yesterday afternoon and it just kept going and by the time I got up, everything was just covered in snow."

The Perisher ski resort received 10 cm (3.94 inches) of snow over the past 24 hours, just over a month before the ski season is due to begin. Temperatures along the east coast defied autumn and dropped below zero on Monday morning, Dean Narramore, senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology told Nine News on Monday.

Flights were delayed in Sydney after the airport closed two runways from late Sunday to just before noon on Monday due to strong winds, a Sydney Airport spokesperson said. The cold front across the southeast began over the weekend with temperatures plunging well below the average for the month, according to the weather bureau, which forecast morning frosts would linger until early Wednesday.

The capital, Canberra, was dusted with snow on Sunday although it quickly turned to slush as temperatures rose through the day, according to videos shared on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023