Left Menu

Hubble snaps a cosmic leviathan almost nine billion light-years away from Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:24 IST
Hubble snaps a cosmic leviathan almost nine billion light-years away from Earth
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, H. Ebeling

In the center of this image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope lies a vast galaxy cluster. Just as a submerged sea monster causes waves and disturbances on the surface, the gravitational influence of this galaxy cluster creates observable distortions in the surrounding spacetime.

The immense mass of the cluster has caused the light from background galaxies to be bent and distorted as it passes through the gravitational field. This phenomenon, known as gravitational lensing, results in the appearance of streaks and arcs of light from the background galaxies. A host of other galaxies around the cluster and foreground stars with tell-tale diffraction spikes are scattered throughout the image.

Located about nine billion light-years away in the constellation Draco, this specific galaxy cluster goes by the name eMACS J1823.1+7822. It is one of five remarkably massive galaxy clusters that have been extensively examined by the Hubble Space Telescope to determine the gravitational lensing strengths they possess and gain insights into the distribution of dark matter within galaxy clusters.

Notably, eMACS J1823.1+7822 and similar strong gravitational lenses serve as vast natural telescopes, enabling astronomers to observe and scrutinize remote galaxies that would otherwise remain too faint or distant to be resolved.

The above picture was captured using the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Camera 3 - two powerful instruments aboard the Hubble telescope that have contributed significantly to our understanding of the universe.

ACS is designed to capture sharp and detailed images across a wide range of wavelengths, from ultraviolet to near-infrared, while WFC3 operates in both the ultraviolet and infrared parts of the electromagnetic spectrum.

 

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023