CPWD invites bids for maintenance of electrical installations at existing Parliament building at estimated cost of Rs 1.29 crore

With the new Parliament building nearing completion, the CPWD has invited bids for deployment of ''skilled and unskilled staff'' for maintenance of electrical instruments installed at the existing building for 12 months at an estimated cost of around Rs 1.29 crore.

An official said that the successful bidder will have to ensure maintenance of all internal and external electrical installations inside and outside the existing Parliament House by deputing highly skilled, skilled and unskilled staff.

According to the CPWD document, the last date to submit the bid is May 16 and it will be opened the same day. The estimated cost of the proposed work is Rs 1,29,95,688.

''All the equipments and installations shall be maintained in neat and clean condition. The watch and ward of installation shall be the responsibility of the contractor,'' the agency said in the bid document, accessed by PTI.

The new Parliament building is being constructed under the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new building which will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The construction work of the new Parliament building is nearing completion. There is no official word from the government yet on the inauguration of the new structure.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said in its bid document that the contractor will have to provide two sets of uniform (summer and winter) and also ensure that the staff should wear the uniforms with inscription of firm, name badges and photo ID card.

''The work is to be carried out in the Parliament House building which is a VVIP building having strict security restrictions. Due to high security area, there may be some restrictions on working hours/days...,'' the document states.

It also states that the contractor will be responsible to make good the damages/ loss done to the government property, due to his negligence.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, also envisages a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

Under the project, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

