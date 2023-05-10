Left Menu

One killed, nine hurt in knife attack at Polish orphanage

A man who burst into an orphanage in Poland killed a teenage girl and injured nine people in a knife attack, police in the central city of Lodz said.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-05-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 11:40 IST
One killed, nine hurt in knife attack at Polish orphanage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

A man who burst into an orphanage in Poland killed a teenage girl and injured nine people in a knife attack, police in the central city of Lodz said. Police have detained the assailant in Tuesday night's incident, and are investigating the reasons for the attack, spokewoman Aneta Sobieraj told public television.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this incident, a 16-year-old girl, a ward of the orphanage, died on the spot, and five people were hospitalised," she added. Four of the injured were treated on the spot, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023