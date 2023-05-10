IMCD Appoints Narendra Varde as the New Managing Director for India and Bangladesh

IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces the appointment of Narendra Varde as Managing Director for IMCD India & Bangladesh, effective May 8th, 2023. With over 16 years of experience in healthcare, consulting, and microfinance, Narendra will be responsible for building the business for the India and Bangladesh region and the development and execution of IMCD Group’s long-term strategy.

“This is an important and exciting step in my career and I’m certain that together with my team here, we’ll take IMCD to newer heights. While the focus will always be on increasing our organic and inorganic footprint across India & Bangladesh, I’m also looking forward to enhanced partnerships with our existing stakeholders. I am confident that this is going to be a fulfilling experience for me as well as for every individual associated with the organization,” said Narendra.

Narendra joins IMCD from Roche Diagnostics where he was serving as Managing Director – India & Neighboring Markets. Before that, Narendra worked for Abbott for over a decade in various roles across Abbott’s pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostic verticals based in Singapore, Basel, London & Mumbai. Narendra holds an MBA in Marketing & Strategy from HEC Paris.

He will report to Dr. John Robinson, Executive Committee Member, IMCD Group, and will be based in Mumbai, India.

About IMCD Group The IMCD Group, based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, is a global market leader in the marketing, sales, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific, offering comprehensive product portfolios ranging from home, industrial and institutional care, beauty and personal care, food and nutrition, and pharmaceuticals to lubricants and energy, coatings and construction, advanced materials, and industrial solutions.

The IMCD Group realised revenues of EUR 4,601 million in 2022 with more than 4,300 employees in over 60 countries. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 50,000 customers and a diverse range of world-class suppliers. IMCD shares are traded at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD).

