Left Menu

Cisco to manufacture in India; CEO Chuck Robbins says country's momentum, pace of digitisation incredible

US network gear maker Cisco on Wednesday announced manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu, India, as its chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins asserted that the company is bullish about India market and its prospects.The company, in a statement, said it is targeting over USD 1 billion in combined exports and domestic production.Robbins, who is in India this week and currently on the Delhi leg of the multi-city visit, said that the energy in India is incredible.India has made tons on progress on digitisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:02 IST
Cisco to manufacture in India; CEO Chuck Robbins says country's momentum, pace of digitisation incredible
Cisco Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US network gear maker Cisco on Wednesday announced manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu, India, as its chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins asserted that the company is bullish about India market and its prospects.

The company, in a statement, said it is targeting over USD 1 billion in combined exports and domestic production.

Robbins, who is in India this week and currently on the Delhi leg of the multi-city visit, said that the energy in India is ''incredible''.

''India has made tons on progress on digitisation. The ambition of India is very clear and momentum I felt here is incredible,'' he told PTI in an interview.

As the company announced its manufacturing plans for India, Robbins said Cisco will have the first products off the line in 12 months, and will expand to a wider array of Made-in-India products over a period of time.

Cisco's manufacturing in India will be through its contract manufacturers and partners. The company did not comment on the quantum of investments it will infuse.

''We think, we should have first products off the line in about 12 months. We are starting with two of our highest volume products, one of our switches and one of our routers that are widely used in India,'' he said.

Robbins also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers.

''I met the PM and several ministers and talked about many topics, among them about our commitment to manufacturing here in India, which we are announcing,'' the Cisco top boss said.

The company will also use India manufacturing for exports.

''We are going to be using this and viewing this as a global export hub as well. So we are building a full manufacturing node just as we have it in other places, and we are really excited about it,'' the Cisco CEO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023