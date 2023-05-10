Country's health service undergoing rapid transformation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country's health service is undergoing a ''rapid transformation'', asserting that in the last nine years the poor have realized that medical facilities are easily accessible to them. He said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has played an important role in it and opened the door to not only government hospitals but also private medical facilities for the poor. The scheme has saved crores of rupees of poor people required for health treatment and medicines, he said, while laying the foundation of Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital and other projects by Brahma Kumaris at Abu Road of Sirohi district.

The Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital will be spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region. Underlining the development in the health infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister Modi said that 150 medical colleges were opened in 10 years before 2014 whereas in the last nine years, 300 new medical colleges have been established. He also highlighted the increase in a number of MBBS and PG seats in medical colleges. There were 50,000 MBBS seats before 2014 in the country but today the number has increased to more than 1 lakh, he said, adding PG seats have also increased to 65,000 now as against 30,000 before 2014. ''If the intention is virtuous and there is a sense of doing service to society then such resolutions are taken and are also fulfilled,'' Modi said. The prime minister said that India's social and spiritual organizations have a huge role to play in this 'Amrit Kaal'. ''Amrit Kaal is 'Kartavya Kaal' for every citizen of the country to give 100 per cent in his role and at the same time to expand our thoughts and responsibilities in the interest of the society and the country,'' he said.

He further said, ''While doing what we are doing with full dedication, we also have to think what more we can do for our country.''

