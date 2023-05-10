Left Menu

Mercury rises in parts of Rajasthan, Barmer hottest at 43.9 deg C

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 19:15 IST
Mercury rises in parts of Rajasthan, Barmer hottest at 43.9 deg C
  • Country:
  • India

Mercury soared in parts of Rajasthan with Barmer being recorded as the hottest place in the arid state with a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Dholpur and Dungrapur recorded a minimum of 42.6 while the day temperature was 42.4 in Jaisalmer and Phalodi (Jodhpur), 42.1 degrees in Jodhpur, 41.7 degrees in Tonk, 41.3 in Kota and 41.2 in Bhilwara and Vanasthali (Tonk).

In other areas, the day temperature was below 41 degree Celsius, according to the MeT department here. The temperatures would further increase in the state in the coming days, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023