Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor
The situation is "calm" after an earthquake was felt Wednesday night in Mexico City, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter.
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook Mexico City, according to the National Seismological Service.
