Left Menu

Tata Motors shares jump over 4 pc; hit 52-week high after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 10:45 IST
Tata Motors shares jump over 4 pc; hit 52-week high after Q4 earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@TataMotors)
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Tata Motors jumped over 4 per cent in morning trade on Monday to hit its 52-week high level, after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in the March quarter.

The stock climbed 4.16 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 537.15 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 4.10 per cent to reach the 52-week high of Rs 537.15.

It emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex firms.

Fuelled by rising domestic demand, pricing actions and easing supply chain issues, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in the March quarter and aims to improve the profit margins this fiscal despite headwinds.

After driving into the profitability lane, the homegrown auto maker expects to continue new product launches, debottleneck capacities and push EV penetration further to deliver ''market-beating growth in coming years''.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,033 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22 fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Easing inflation, better mix, pricing actions and favourable operating leverage also resulted in strong improvements in margins and profits, the company stated.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter, as against Rs 78,439 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 2,696 crore for the period under review, as against Rs 413 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023