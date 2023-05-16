Odisha singes as mercury crosses 42 degC in 15 places

Heat conditions prevailed across Odisha as at least 15 places recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heat wave conditions for three more days, while issuing yellow warning (be updated) for eight districts on Tuesday.

''Under the influence of northwesterly winds and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature is very likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours in many places over the districts of Odisha,'' the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

It said that consequently, heat wave conditions are likely in some districts of interior Odisha from May 15 and also, the maximum temperature is likely to be more than 40 degrees Celsius and above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in a few places.

The IMD advised people to take precautionary measures while going out of their homes between 11 am and 3 pm.

According to the Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorology Centre, Bolangir was the hottest place in the state with maximum temperature at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Bolangir was followed by Titlagarh at 44 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda (43.6), Bhawanipatna (43.5) and Boudh (42.9).

The IMD has forecast heat wave at a few places in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Balangir over the next four days.

