Many Rohingya Muslims killed after cyclone hit western Myanmar - residents, NGO

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:11 IST
Many Rohingya Muslims killed after cyclone hit western Myanmar - residents, NGO

Many Rohingya Muslims were killed in Western Myanmar when Cyclone Mocha struck at the weekend, residents, a relief group in the area and a local media report said on Tuesday.

Two residents and local non-governmental organisation operating in Rakhine State, Partners, told Reuters the cyclone had caused major destruction with scores of casualties. Media outlet Myanmar Now said there were 22 deaths in Rohingya communities, citing residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

