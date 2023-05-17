Left Menu

Women's network Kudumbashree plays key role in Kerala govt's extreme poverty eradication mission, says CM Vijayan

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 19:33 IST
Women's network Kudumbashree plays key role in Kerala govt's extreme poverty eradication mission, says CM Vijayan
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday hailed the contributions of the all-women network Kudumbashree to the socio-economic development of the state, particularly of its women, and said the organisation has a key role to play in the government's mission to eradicate extreme poverty within the next two years.

Launched as a poverty eradication mission years ago, Kudumbashree has grown into Asia's largest women's network over the past 25 years, with over 46 lakh members currently, he said.

It's not just Kudumbashree's role in the socio-economic growth of Kerala, but the trust people have in its services and products that enhances its relevance, the CM said inaugurating the finale of the silver jubilee celebrations of the women's organisation here.

Declaring May 17 'Kudumbashree Day', Vijayan said the network was able to achieve remarkable success in eradicating poverty through its effective interventions.

Whether one goes by the national multi-dimensional poverty index or the recent state survey to identify extremely poor people, it has been found that Kerala is the state with the least poverty, he pointed out.

He said the state government is now on a mission to help over 64,000 families to get out of extreme poverty, and Kudumbashree can play a key role in this.

''By November 1, 2025, there should be no family in the list of those in extreme poverty in the state, and that is the objective of the government,'' the CM said.

Recalling society's attitude during the formation of Kudumbashree in the 1990s, he said there were people who were sceptical about whether women could do anything in the areas of entrepreneurship and production, but time has proved them wrong.

At present, Kudumbashree has a membership of 46,16,837, the CM said, adding that its members include those from marginalised groups such as transgender persons, as well as persons with disabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023