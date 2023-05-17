Delhi PWD minister approves repair and maintenance of 16 major city roads

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi has approved repairs and maintenance of 16 major city roads to make them more durable as well as improve their ride quality.

This project will improve the condition of roads in north-west and west Delhi, and it will be done in a time-bound manner to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience, the minister said. These roads include Kanjhawala Road, Road No. 316 and Road No. A-2 from Avantika Chowk to Pole Star School, H-Block Road in Sultanpur and Kala Mandir Cinema Road in Mangolpuri. Tank Road, B-Block Road, G/F Block Road, B-Block Road and G-Block Road in Sultanpuri, Prem Sukh Road in West Delhi, R-Block Jwalapuri to Guru Harikishan Nagar Sai Mandir Road, 60 Ft Road in Jwalapuri, Capital Plaza Market to Jahaj Apartments Road, Vindhychal Apartments to Virat Cooperative Society Road, Laxmi Narayan Marg, and Saint Mark's School to DDA Market Road are also being covered by the project.

The government is working in a planned manner to identify and address issues that affect the condition of roads, Atishi said. This project utilises modern techniques and assessment by experts, and repairs and strengthening will ensure that these roads can withstand heavy traffic and any weather condition, she said. The minister said the Delhi government is working in a systematic manner to improve the condition of these roads. The focus is on their upkeep as they were constructed a long time ago and now require maintenance, she said. Due to laying of underground cables and pipes by civic agencies, the ride quality of the roads has also deteriorated and therefore, maintenance and beautification work is being initiated, Atishi said. To ensure that there is no inconvenience to commuters, PWD officials have been instructed to complete the work within a specified time-frame and adhere to all safety guidelines, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)