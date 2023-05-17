Left Menu

Aaditya asks Maharashtra governor to forward his complaint about `corruption' in BMC to Lokayukta

Updated: 17-05-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:33 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday requested Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais to forward his petition regarding `corrupt practices' in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the Lokayukta.

In a letter to the governor, Thackeray reminded Bais of his meeting with a Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation on May 10 where this issue was discussed.

''We urge you to intervene and ask the BMC not to give the charity of advance mobilization fund of Rs 600 crore to contractors,'' he said.

The mega tender for roads in the city must be scrapped and a new tender should be issued with transparency when a new elected general body is in place or under the supervision of a committee of retired judges, Aaditya Thackeray demanded.

Elections to the BMC, India's richest civic body, are due for more than a year. The BMC seemed to be in a hurry to waste people's money or was being forced to do so before civic elections were held, the letter said. Advance mobilization fund is usually provided for greenfield works and highway projects and never in a city like Mumbai where not even 25 of the 900 planned road works have started, and it is a criminal waste of tax payers' money, the Sena (UBT) leader said.

