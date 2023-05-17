Sri Lankan high commissioner meets Adityanath

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and discussed plans for greater cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism. They also held a detailed discussion on promoting places in Sri Lanka that are connected to the Ramayana, according to a statement issued here. The meeting took place at the chief minister's residence and the high commissioner presented the 'Shila' of the Ashok Vatika located in Sri Lanka to Adityanath. He also presented two paintings to the chief minister which will be installed at the Varanasi airport, the statement said. Cultural relations and promotion were discussed in detail during the meeting, it said. Moragoda appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Adityanath in bringing about unprecedented development in Uttar Pradesh in recent years, the statement said. He said the dialogue will prove to be very important in the direction of greater cooperation in the field of culture and tourism, it said.

