Science News Roundup: AI threatens humanity’s future, 61% of Americans say
18-05-2023
AI threatens humanity’s future, 61% of Americans say - Reuters/Ipsos
The swift growth of artificial intelligence technology could put the future of humanity at risk, according to most Americans surveyed in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday. More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about the negative effects of AI and 61% believe it could threaten civilization.
