Eight-year-old dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas

The child died at a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the agency's station in Harlingen, the CPB said in a press release on Wednesday. The agency said it was conducting an investigation into the death of the girl, who was in custody with her parents at the station when the medical emergency occurred.

18-05-2023
An eight-year-old girl died on Wednesday in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol in Harlingen, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said. The child died at a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the agency's station in Harlingen, the CPB said in a press release on Wednesday.

The agency said it was conducting an investigation into the death of the girl, who was in custody with her parents at the station when the medical emergency occurred. Her name and country of origin were not released.

