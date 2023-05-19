Left Menu

German DAX nears record as Wall St rally lifts European stocks

European stocks rose on Friday, pushing the German DAX towards record-high levels, lifted by signs of progress in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0708 GMT, set to end the week with slim gains. The German DAX rose 0.3%, after closing at its strongest level of 2023 on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 12:52 IST
German DAX nears record as Wall St rally lifts European stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Friday, pushing the German DAX towards record-high levels, lifted by signs of progress in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0708 GMT, set to end the week with slim gains. Miners and financial services companies were the top gainers among European sectors. The German DAX rose 0.3%, after closing at its strongest level of 2023 on Thursday. The index is less than 100 points below its all-time high of 16,290.19, hit in November 2021.

Wall Street's S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their strongest close in over eight months on Thursday, driven by mounting optimism that a U.S. debt ceiling deal could be reached within days. Data showed German producer prices rose slightly more than expected to 4.1% in April, on a year-on-year basis, likely keeping the European Central Bank on course for more interest rate hikes.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde are scheduled to speak at separate panel discussions later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023