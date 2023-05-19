AP CM felicitates volunteers for taking govt schemes to people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday honoured more than 2.3 lakh ward and village volunteers and presented them with cash awards to the tune of Rs 243 crore for their services in taking a plethora of the state government’s schemes to the masses.

The felicitated volunteers were recognised as Seva Vajra at the Assembly constituency level, Seva Ratna at mandal and municipality levels and Seva Mitras across the state.

''I am proud to say that volunteers are my emissaries between the government and people and achievers of welfare,'' said the Chief Minister in a video link shared by the state government.

Seva Vajras, the top five volunteers in each constituency will receive a certificate, shawl, badge and a medal, including a cash award of Rs 30,000. As many as 875 Seva Vajras were identified in the 175 constituencies.

Also, 4,220 Seva Ratnas, top five performers at the mandal and municipality level and top 10 performers at the municipal corporation level, will receive a cash award of Rs 20,000.

Similarly, more than 2.2 lakh Seva Mitras will from across the state who completed at least one year of blemishless service will receive a cash award of Rs 10,000.

Over the past three years, the southern state has distributed an amount of Rs 706 crore to volunteers through this felicitation programme, who fan out into the neighbourhoods across the nook and corner of the state to take schemes such as pensions, navaratnalu, door delivery of ration and several others to the people.

These volunteers are entrusted with 50 to 100 families each.

