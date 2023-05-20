Left Menu

Mechanism regulating PTSD in female brains found

Its rare to find these mechanisms that are specific to one sex in terms of regulating the underlying factors that cause PTSD, said Jarome.The discovery could lead to the development of better therapeutic treatments for PTSD, the researchers said.PTSD is a complex disorder with a variety of therapeutic treatment options that include pharmacological approaches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:33 IST
Mechanism regulating PTSD in female brains found
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers have found a specific form of a certain protein, called ubiquitin and responsible for the general housekeeping of cells, to help regulate events in memories causing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in female brains.

The researchers from Virginia Tech, US, said that ubiquitin regulates cells through normal daily functions and that for it to be doing this function in the context of PTSD in females was very ''surprising''.

Their study is published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

This protein, ubiquitin, even has its name originating from ubiquitous because of its presence across all walks of life.

''The protein is primarily thought of as a protein that marks other proteins to be destroyed,'' said Tim Jarome, an associate professor at the university.

The form of this protein that the researchers could manipulate, called K-63, was found to be selective in forming fear memories in the female brain.

''Oftentimes, molecules are found in the brain that are involved in forming these fear-based memories in both sexes, and this is the first time that we found one that's selectively involved in one sex,'' said Jarome.

''In particular, this was found in the sex that seems to be more likely to have PTSD. It's rare to find these mechanisms that are specific to one sex in terms of regulating the underlying factors that cause PTSD,'' said Jarome.

The discovery could lead to the development of better therapeutic treatments for PTSD, the researchers said.

PTSD is a complex disorder with a variety of therapeutic treatment options that include pharmacological approaches. By having a specific molecule to target, pharmacological approaches could be considered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023