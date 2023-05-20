Left Menu

Maha govt to hike aid for couples in mass marriages to Rs 25,000, says CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the financial assistance provided to couples in mass marriages will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.Shinde was speaking at a mass marriage event in Palghar district, where at least 325 couples tied the knot in his presence.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 17:51 IST
Maha govt to hike aid for couples in mass marriages to Rs 25,000, says CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the financial assistance provided to couples in mass marriages will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Shinde was speaking at a mass marriage event in Palghar district, where at least 325 couples tied the knot in his presence. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said mass marriages were the need of the hour, as people cannot afford big weddings.

The government will hike the financial assistance provided to eligible couples during mass marriages to Rs 25,000 from the present Rs 10,000 and directives will be given to the concerned officials regarding the same, he said. Speaking about developmental projects in the district, Shinde said a 150-bed ESIS Hospital is coming up in the region, which will cater to the working class. The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will carry out various projects to develop Palghar, he said. The chief minister also met with representatives of the Tarapur Industrial Manufacturers Association in Boisar and discussed issues related to industries in the area.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said his government was “pro industry” and its policies were in favour of industries and their growth.

The government will ensure better infrastructure and facilities for industries to ensure that they do not face any problems, he said, adding that he has instructed industries in the district to provide jobs to locals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023