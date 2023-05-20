Left Menu

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-05-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 20:59 IST
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

This picture captured by NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera provides a captivating glimpse into the fascinating features of Schaeberle Crater, a massive crater that boasts a wealth of intriguing characteristics.

The HiRISE image showcases a remarkable window into the crater fill deposit, showcasing eroding bedrock and wind-formed landforms. The pit is located in close proximity to the image's geometric center, making it a central pit crater.

Central pit craters are believed to emerge as a result of impact melt flowing through subsurface fractures in the crater's deepest region, occurring shortly after the initial impact event.

Another shot captured by HiRISE shows light-toned bedrock and a tiny cliff in the midst of gradual erosion. Located beneath this cliff are a variety of aeolian features including ripples and transverse aeolian ridges (TAR). According to the HiRISE team, the sand constituting the smaller, bluish ripples may be weathering out from the cliff face, while the larger, light-toned TAR formations are believed to be presently inactive.

The HiRISE camera is a key science instrument aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). By utilising cutting-edge technology, the powerful camera captures high-resolution and detailed images of the Martian surface. With an unprecedented high-resolution capability of imaging up to 30 centimetres per pixel, HiRISE surpasses any existing orbiter technology currently employed for the exploration of the Red Planet.

Operated by the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory (LPL), the HiRISE camera has collected a wealth of data since its arrival at Mars in 2006. It has been instrumental in enhancing the scientific community's understanding of Mars.

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023