IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs MI
Following is the scoreboard of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, here on Sunday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: Vivrant Sharma c sub (Ramandeep Singh) b Madhwal 69 Mayank Agarwal c Kishan b Madhwal 83 Heinrich Klaasen b Madhwal 18 Glenn Phillips c Kartikeya b Jordan 1 Aiden Markram not out 13 Harry Brook b Madhwal 0 Sanvir Singh not out 4 Extras (LB-5, NB-1, W-6) 12 Total (For Five Wickets In 20 Overs) 200 Fall of Wickets: 1-140, 2-174, 3-177, 4-186, 5-186.
Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 3-0-36-0, Cameron Green 1-0-2-0, Chris Jordan 4-0-42-1, Akash Madhwal 4-0-37-4, Piyush Chawla 4-0-39-0, Kumar Kartikeya 4-0-39-0.
