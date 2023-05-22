Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Nurturing Biodiversity with Miyawaki Plantation

By emulating the natural processes of a forest ecosystem, this technique results in self-sustaining forests that enrich biodiversity, restore degraded lands, enhance air quality, mitigate climate change and create green spaces.Hindustan Zinc, Indias largest and only integrated producer of Zinc, Lead Silver, has enriched its surroundings with canopy layers, tree layers, small bushes and other flora.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 22-05-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:56 IST
Hindustan Zinc Nurturing Biodiversity with Miyawaki Plantation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

India • Revolutionary reforestation technique restores nature’s balance • Hindustan Zinc has planted saplings 32,500 saplings of 65 diverse species in Debari, Dariba & Chanderiya In midst of rapid urbanisation and its impact on the environment, Miyawaki Plantation has emerged as a beacon of hope. On this Biodiversity Day, delve into the ingenious technique that is transforming barren land into thriving green havens. Through the implementation of the Miyawaki Plantation, Hindustan Zinc has successfully transformed 2.4 hectares across its operational units in Debari, Dariba and Chanderiya. The company has planted 32,500 saplings of 65 diverse species in its operational units through a chemical-free approach.

Miyawaki Plantation, pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, revolutionized reforestation efforts by establishing dense, diverse and rapidly growing forests in a short span of time. By emulating the natural processes of a forest ecosystem, this technique results in self-sustaining forests that enrich biodiversity, restore degraded lands, enhance air quality, mitigate climate change and create green spaces.

Hindustan Zinc, India’s largest and only integrated producer of Zinc, Lead & Silver, has enriched its surroundings with canopy layers, tree layers, small bushes and other flora. The technique helps plants to grow ten times faster than conventional methods which results in a thirty-fold increase in plantation density. Consequently, the carbon sequestration potential is significantly enhanced, contributing to a more sustainable future. This has brought about a positive impact by lowering the ambient temperature, improved soil nutrition and creating of safe havens for wildlife.

To mitigate climate risk, Hindustan Zinc has joined the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) forum, underlining their dedication to preserving Earth’s rich biodiversity. Additionally, the company has signed a significant three-year collaboration with International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). These strategic endeavours solidify the company’s commitment to sustainability and has resulted them to rank 3rd Globally and 1st in Asia Pacific Region in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment under metal & mining sector.

Commemorating Biodiversity Day, it’s essential to recognize the immense potential of Miyawaki Plantation and motivate government, organisations and individuals to implement this technique in their surroundings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023