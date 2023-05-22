TCS, ITI bag orders of over Rs 19,000 cr from BSNL for deploying 4G network

IT major TCS-led consortium and state-run telecom gear maker ITI have jointly bagged mega-4G network advance purchase orders of over Rs 19,000 crore from the public sector telecom firm BSNL. Tata Consultancy Services-led consortium has bagged an advance purchase order (APO) of around Rs 15,500 crore and ITI Limited has received a contract for supplying 4G telecom gears worth Rs 3,889 crore. ''The total order is of over Rs 19,000 crore,'' a senior government official told PTI.

TCS in a regulatory filing said that it has received an ''advance purchase order'' valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL.

The company along with consortium partners which includes state-run telecom technology development organisation C-DoT will deploy around 1 lakh 4G sites for BSNL. ''The consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an Advance Purchase Order valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL, a 100 per cent Govt of India-owned Public Sector Undertaking, for the deployment of a 4G network across India,'' TCS said in a regulatory filing. A Group of Ministers approved the proposal on May 8. As per the approval, 20 per cent of the total project has to be deployed by state-run ITI Limited.

ITI Ltd said it has bagged an advance purchase order worth Rs 3,889 crore from BSNL for deploying 23,633 sites for 4G services.

The supply period for the 4G telecom gear is 18-24 months under the contract for network deployment in the West Zone of BSNL operations. ''The scope of work includes planning, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning, and AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) of 4G mobile network for 23,633 sites in the West Zone of BSNL Network.

''.. the total value of the contract is Rs 3,889 crore, including AMC for 9 years. The supply period is 18-24 months and warranty is 12 months with consortium partner being TCS,'' ITI said in a regulatory filing.

As part of the contract, ITI Ltd will manufacture the Radio Access Network (RAN).

''We are delighted to receive this order from BSNL and we are thankful to the Ministry of Communication and BSNL for reposing great trust and faith in ITI's execution capability.

''This is a significant milestone for ITI as we are partnering with BSNL for connecting remote parts of our nation,'' ITI Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Rai said.

In the past, ITI Ltd has deployed 2G and 3G GSM Networks for BSNL in the west zone as well as in the south zone.

